SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $278.65. 14,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,812. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.22 and its 200 day moving average is $287.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

