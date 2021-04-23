Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 90 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,487 shares of company stock valued at $226,845,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $16.74 on Friday, reaching $716.97. 8,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,614. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.05 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.33. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.