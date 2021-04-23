Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Reduced by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,459. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

