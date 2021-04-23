Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

DVN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 135,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,846. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.