Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NIO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 950,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,402,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

