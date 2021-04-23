Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $5,973,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $3,497,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 180,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,988. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

