Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,928. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

