1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.