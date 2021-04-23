1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 2,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

