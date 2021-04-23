Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

INDB traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $83.29. 15,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

