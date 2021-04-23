Aion (AION) Trading Down 41.1% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $121.38 million and $22.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.35 or 1.00202001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $621.84 or 0.01248856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $254.55 or 0.00511222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.30 or 0.00358089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00132436 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

