NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $11,311.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

