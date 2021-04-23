Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Bridgetown makes up approximately 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Bridgetown worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

NASDAQ BTWN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

