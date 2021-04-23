LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $273.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

