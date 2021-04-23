Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.76.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.