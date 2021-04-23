Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.76.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.