Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Target worth $57,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,559. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

