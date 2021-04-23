iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.81. The company had a trading volume of 230,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

