OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.47. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,083. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average is $298.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

