KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 5.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.31. 689,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,183,508. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

