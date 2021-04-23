Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 595 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 387,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

