KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,900 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.92. 21,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,656. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.