KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,981. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

