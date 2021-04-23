ScS Group (LON:SCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), with a volume of 69952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £100.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.