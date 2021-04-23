Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.78

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 1207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

