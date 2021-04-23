PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Down 3.8%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 9,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,454 shares of company stock valued at $424,201 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

