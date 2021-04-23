Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Constellium by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Constellium has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.