Shadows Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1.00 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00092225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00679977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.29 or 0.08167807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00050816 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

