Compound Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Compound has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $618.54 or 0.01237270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 179% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

