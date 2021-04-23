iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929,993 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.