Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.61. 12,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.82. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

