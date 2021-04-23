Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

