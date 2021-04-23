Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $242.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,790. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

