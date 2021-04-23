Eidelman Virant Capital Has $3.46 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.69. 129,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

