iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Raised by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $126.46. 1,417,630 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.