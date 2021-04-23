Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report $295.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.30 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $265.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,516. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.