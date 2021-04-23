Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9,042.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,194,000 after buying an additional 614,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 425,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,747,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

