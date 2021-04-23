Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.96. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

