Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $347,000 Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.12% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,278. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

