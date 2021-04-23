Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,128 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

