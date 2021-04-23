Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 38,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

