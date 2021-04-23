Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 9,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $29,900,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

