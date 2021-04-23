Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

