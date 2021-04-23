Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.