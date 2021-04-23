Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.09 and a 200 day moving average of $275.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

