V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

NYSE SNAP opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

