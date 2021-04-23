Bangor Savings Bank Has $629,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

