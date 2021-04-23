Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.61.

NYSE EFX opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average is $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.39 and a 12-month high of $226.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

