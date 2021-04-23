Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after buying an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

