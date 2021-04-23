Hillman Co. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Unity Software accounts for 0.0% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 over the last three months.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of U traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

