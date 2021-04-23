Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Dollar General by 18.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,165,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,227,000 after buying an additional 236,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.31. 57,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,679. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

